Scope

The Cardionephrology section is dedicated to publishing innovative and impactful research that advances our understanding of the complex interplay between the cardiovascular and renal systems. Cardionephrology as a discipline and cardiorenal medicine as a field focus on the bidirectional relationship between the heart and kidneys in various physiologic and pathophysiologic settings. This interdependency is increasingly recognized as critical in the care of patients with cardiovascular disease, acute kidney injury (AKI), and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Led by Dr. Amir Kazory, Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Nephrology at the University of Florida, this section welcomes all submissions that aim to bridge the gap between nephrology and cardiology, promote interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary research, and foster clinical collaboration.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Epidemiological and pathophysiologic basis of cardiorenal interactions

Diagnostic tools and biomarkers

Cardiovascular complications in AKI and CKD

Hemodynamic and fluid management

Artificial intelligence within cardiorenal medicine

Therapeutic interventions, including pharmacological and device-based therapies

Cardiorenal implications of dialysis and transplantation

Submissions should provide comprehensive and translational insights that enhance diagnosis, improve therapeutic strategies, and ultimately optimize outcomes for patients with concomitant cardiovascular and renal disorders. Both experimental and clinical topics are welcome.

The section supports the advancement of Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, by fostering research that improves the care of individuals affected by cardiorenal conditions.

Submissions focused on general cardiovascular or renal biology without a clear cardiorenal link or studies lacking relevance to patient care would fall outside the scope of this section.

The Cardionephrology section seeks to be a leading platform for sharing the latest discoveries with researchers and clinicians worldwide.