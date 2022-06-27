Main content

Specialty chief editor gert mayer Innsbruck Medical University Innsbruck , Austria Specialty Chief Editor Clinical Research in Nephrology

Scope This section of Frontiers in Nephrology is interested in timely, innovative and high-quality investigations. Clinical research applies bedside new findings from basic and translational experiments. In addition we encourage submissions based on observations made in daily practice. Chronic kidney disease is a complex disorder and we welcome original and sound research that covers, but is not limited to: • Aspects on epidemiology • Pathophysiology • Renal failure associated comorbidities • Progress in diagnostics and therapy. In scope are also: • Preventive medicine approaches • Studies on quality of life • E-health • Health economical consequences of CKD. Finally, we also are interested in novel concepts like the development and application of precision medicine. We accept all types of contributions: original research papers, reviews, clinical trials, case studies and observations but are also interested in hypotheses or research protocols. To us negative or confirmatory papers are as interesting as novel evidence against established paradigms. Frontiers in Nephrology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Nephrol.

Abbreviation fneph

Electronic ISSN 2813-0626

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Clinical Research in Nephrology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Clinical Research in Nephrology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

