Scope

The Clinical Research in Nephrology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of kidney diseases.

This section welcomes submissions in various domains of nephrology, which connect clinical practice with basic and translational research to improve patient outcomes and advance the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aspects on epidemiology

e-health

health economic consequences of chronic kidney disease (CKD)

pathophysiology

preventive medicine approaches

progress in diagnostics and therapy

quality of life studies

renal failure associated comorbidities

The section welcomes detailed and in-depth submissions about various aspects of nephrology which support and advance the understanding and treatment of kidney diseases and advances the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Clinical Research in Nephrology section does not consider submissions focused on genetics without a relevance to kidney function or disease, or blood disorders that do not have a clear impact on renal health or function. However, gender studies may be considered if they are related to nephrology and contribute to the understanding and treatment of kidney diseases.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nephrology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.