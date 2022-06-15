Scope

The Glomerular Disease section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of glomerular diseases and their management.

Led by Dr. Duvuru Geetha from The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Medicine, the Glomerular Disease section welcomes submissions in the various domains of nephrology, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

diagnosis

epidemiology

genetics

monitoring

pathophysiology

treatment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of glomerular disease, contributing to the improvement of diagnosis, treatment, and patient care.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Glomerular disease section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general cell biology or gene expression analysis without a direct connection to glomerular diseases or their underlying mechanisms. Studies that do not contribute to the understanding or treatment of glomerular diseases and their impact on patient care are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nephrology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.