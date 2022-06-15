Scope

The Kidney Transplantation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and processes of the practice.

Led by Dr. Phuong-Thu Pham from the David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, the Kidney Transplantation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of kidney transplantation, with a strong focus on addressing the challenges and opportunities within the field with a primary focus on improving patient care and outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cardiovascular and infectious diseases

critical donor organ shortage

de novo malignancies

frailty assessment

graft failure

immunologic and non-immunologic aspects of allograft dysfunction

immunosuppression

induction of tolerance

in-depth minireviews

metabolic complications

original articles

post-transplant complications and management

pre-transplant phase challenges (e.g., aging of transplant candidates)

recurrent glomerular disease after transplantation

short- and long-term patient and allograft outcomes

strategies to expand the deceased and living donor pool

surgical or urological complications

transplant immunobiology

use of novel noninvasive genomic biomarkers in the diagnosis of acute rejection

The section welcomes submissions which provide detailed, in-depth knowledge of the field and which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of kidney transplantation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.