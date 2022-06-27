nevra aydemi̇r celep
Atatürk University
Erzurum, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
Atatürk University
Erzurum, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
Hospital de Santo António
Porto, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
Kahramanmaras Sütçü Imam University
Kahramanmaras, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
G. Brotzu Hospital
Cagliari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
Department of Nephrology, University Medical Centre Ljubljana
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
Osijek Clinical Hospital Center
Osijek, Croatia
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH)
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
Faculty of Medicine, Sakarya University
Sakarya, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
University of Illinois Chicago
Chicago, United States
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
NHS England
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
Centre for Nephrology, Urology and Transplantation, School of Immunology and Microbial Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences & Medicine, King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
Atatürk University
Erzurum, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
Kafkas University
Kars, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
Atatürk University
Erzurum, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation
University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Kidney Transplantation