Scope

The Onconephrology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of oncology and nephrology.

Led by Dr. Jolanta Malyszko from the Medical University of Warsaw, the Onconephrology section welcomes submissions in various domains of onconephrology, which aim to enhance understanding and knowledge in this interdisciplinary field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cancer diagnostics in relation to onconephrology

imaging (including radiology and nuclear medicine) of kidney malignancies

pathological aspect of kidney malignancies

renal cell carcinoma and other renal pathology

surgery for kidney/renal cancers

treatment in onconephrology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the clinical, surgical, imaging, or pathological aspects of onconephrology and support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Onconephrology section does not consider reports dealing with other fields of nephrology practice or those unrelated to the pathophysiology, diagnosis, or treatment of cancer and kidney diseases. Studies that do not contribute insights into onconephrology by highlighting the clinical, surgical, imaging, or pathological aspects of this field should be submitted to other specialized journals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of onconephrology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.