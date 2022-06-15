Scope

The Fractal Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration and understanding of complex physiological networks.

Led by Dr. Francoise Argoul from Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), the Fractal Physiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of fractal physiology, which aim to enhance the comprehension of physiological mechanisms and their alterations in disease states.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analyses of complex response and clinical problems resulting from physiological dysfunction

data analysis of physiological time series

experimental design in fractal physiology

investigations of tissue, organ, and network functions

mathematical models at all levels of sophistication, from psychophysical to rigorous application of complex network mathematics

model building for complex physiological networks

scaling of complex physiological phenomena in structure, time series, and dynamics

theoretical interpretation of fractal structures and dynamics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the structure, functions, and activities of organs, tissue, and cells, revealing the coupling across space and time scales, as well as the communication within and between functional and regulatory networks.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Fractal Physiology section does not consider articles focusing on purely pathological processes, treatment/management of diseases, clinical trials, case reports, and pilot studies. However, research on genes and genomes may be considered if it is relevant to the understanding of complex physiological networks and fractal physiology. Studies unrelated to fractal theory, fractal dimension, multifractal analysis, and complexity will not be considered. General commentaries will only be considered if they address a paper already published or a body of knowledge, pending approval from section Chief Editors.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of fractal physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.