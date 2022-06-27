Scope

Fractal Physiology is dedicated to publishing and disseminating new and significant findings in this rapidly expanding field. The last 20 years has witnessed exponential growth in both the methods and theoretical constructs available to study human physiology leading to original insights into health and disease. Over this period the research in fractal physiology has been published in the scientific diaspora, without a recognized home. Fractal Physiology is devoted to the many aspects of experimental design, model building, data analysis and theoretical interpretation of complex physiologic networks and would provide such a home. Fractals in anatomical structure, in the dynamics of control networks and in the statistics of physiological time series have proven to be of fundamental importance for understanding the complexity of physiologic networks. This fresh perspective provides an understanding of physiological mechanisms and how these mechanisms might be altered in disease states. The specialty section places particular emphasis on indentifying and interpreting fractality by means of scaling of complex physiologic phenomena as manifest in structure, time series and dynamics. We encourage submissions that address key questions addressing the structure, functions and activities of organs, tissue and cells, which reveal the coupling across space/time scales, as well as the communication within and between functional and regulatory networks. We encourage molecular, cellular and psychophysical studies: investigations of tissue, organ and network functions, and analyses of complex response and clinical problems resulting from physiological dysfunction. Mathematical models at all levels of sophistication are welcome, from the psychophysical, motivated by direct simulation or emulation of phenomena, to the rigorous application of the mathematics of complex networks.

