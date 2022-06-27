michal baczynski
University of Silesia in Katowice
Katowice, Poland
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
University of Silesia in Katowice
Katowice, Poland
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
Prof. Assen Zlatarov University
Burgas, Bulgaria
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro
Vila Real, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
Kwangwoon University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
University of Navarra
Pamplona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
Xi’an University of Posts and Telecommunications
Xi'an, China
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
Public University of Navarre
Pamplona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava
Bratislava, Slovakia
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
Budapest University of Technology and Economics
Budapest, Hungary
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
Public University of Navarre
Pamplona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
University of Health Sciences (Turkey)
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
Institute of Information and Communication Technologies (BAS)
Sofia, Bulgaria
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
University of Oviedo
Oviedo, Spain
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
Systems Research Institute, Polish Academy of Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
Department of Civil Engineering, Xanthi, Greece
Xanthi, Greece
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets
Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS)
Sofia, Bulgaria
Community Reviewer
Generalized Nets and Fuzzy Sets