Scope

The Systems Interactions and Organ Networks section is committed to publishing research centered on the integration of empirical and theoretical knowledge across disciplines to understand the dynamic interactions between organs, physiological systems, and sub-systems at various levels.

Under the guidance of Dr. Plamen Ch. Ivanov from Boston University, the Systems Interactions and Organ Networks section encourages submissions in the field of network physiology, which connects diverse contexts ranging from extensive data analysis and modeling approaches to clinical practice.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

cellular to organism level interactions

coordination and integration of physiological systems as networks

physiological states and functions in health and disease

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the dynamic interactions and coordination of physiological systems and networks.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of systems interactions, organ networks, and network physiology in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Systems Interactions and Organ Networks to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.