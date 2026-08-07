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64 articles

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Original Research

Published on 17 Feb 2026

Effects of inspiratory muscle training on cardiorespiratory network physiology: evidence from cardiac autonomic modulation, respiratory sinus arrhythmia, and baroreflex sensitivity analysis

in Systems Interactions and Organ Networks

  • Thiago Rodrigues Gonçalves
  • Selena Cristina Henriques Fontes
  • Michele Vaz Canena
  • Deysiane Peres da Silva Clemente de Oliveira
  • Pedro Paulo da Silva Soares
  • Gabriel Dias Rodrigues
Frontiers in Network Physiology
doi 10.3389/fnetp.2026.1761610
  • 2,060 views