Clinical Hospital of Chengdu Brain Science Institute, University of Electronic Science and Technology of China

Mission & scope

Frontiers in Neuroimaging is a multidisciplinary journal focused on expanding research on the physiological principles underlying typical and atypical brain functions to decrease the global burden of brain disorders.

Led by Prof Francisco Xavier Castellanos (Grossman School of Medicine, New York University New York, USA) and Pedro Antonio Valdes-Sosa (University of Electronic Science and Technology of China, China), Frontiers in Neuroimaging aims to advance research on the emerging role brain imaging plays in neuroscience.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

brain imaging methods

clinical neuroimaging

computational neuroimaging

neuroimaging analysis and protocols

neuroimaging meta-analyses

neuroimaging and neuromodulation

neuroimaging for cognitive neuroscience

perception and attention neuroimaging

population neuroimaging

social and affective neuroimaging.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, promoting our understanding of brain health.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Neuroimaging is committed to deepening our understanding of population neuroimaging. This can be achieved through in-depth understanding of studies across extensive cohorts to enhance cross-level integration from neuroimaging-based systems and more. It aims to do so by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.