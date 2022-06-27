Mission & scope

Frontiers in Neuroimaging publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research spanning all aspects of the rapidly growing field of neuroscience in which brain imaging plays a crucial role. Powered by extraordinary advances in neuroscience, global open science/big data and computational power, the field of neuroimaging is poised to deliver on its promises to elucidate the fundamental physiological principles underlying typical and atypical brain function to decrease the global burden of brain disorders.

Field Chief Editors Francisco Xavier Castellanos of New York University Grossman School of Medicine and Pedro Antonio Valdes-Sosa of University of Electronic Science and Technology of China are joined by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers in establishing this multidisciplinary open-access journal at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, and the public worldwide.

• We will strive to match the diversity of the brain with a diversity of viewpoints, persons, geographic origin and disciplines.

• The journal will embrace all stages of the research process, from Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy articles serving as tutorials, preregistration of future studies as Registered Reports, replication studies of all types, to novel modalities.

• We will ensure published material enhances research reproducibility. Proper software and data management will facilitate moving the field forward with more robust findings – in new directions.

• We will be most receptive to neuroimaging-based disease progression models rather than studies focused on static brain end states. We expect the former will reveal multiple biomarkers that can be evaluated in the context of health systems, including population screening and prevention.

• Particular emphasis will be given to population neuroimaging, studies of extensive cohorts to enhance cross-level integration from neuroimaging-based systems-level phenotypes to various omics as readouts of the internal environment, as well as to innovative assessments of the social and physical environment.

• In addition to Brain Imaging Methods (now cross-listed both in Frontiers in Neuroscience and Frontiers in Neuroimaging), our sections on Clinical Neuroimaging, Social and Affective Neuroimaging, Perception and Attention Neuroimaging, Population Neuroimaging and Neuroimaging for Cognitive Neuroscience will promote innovative means of applying existing or novel techniques to clinical questions. When presenting novel methods, we will encourage interdisciplinary approaches and rigorous comparisons with existing methods/models rather than stand-alone efforts.

In summary, modern quantitative neuroimaging is reaching maturity as illustrated by the growing awareness of the requisites for rigorous reproducible science. This grounds the urgent need to overturn unfounded dogmas and discover uncharted components, processes, and interactions. This paradigm shift will only be achieved by approaches that unify data-driven analysis, extensive existing neuroscience prior knowledge, and mechanistic computational models. Frontiers in Neuroimaging seeks to address existing gaps – geographical, interdisciplinary and ontological lacunae, with the overarching objective of enhancing health globally.