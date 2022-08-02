Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Grossman School of Medicine, New York University
New York , United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Neuroimaging
Clinical Hospital of Chengdu Brain Science Institute, University of Electronic Science and Technology of China
Chengdu , China
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Neuroimaging
University of Electronic Science and Technology of China
Chengdu , China
Specialty Chief Editor
Social and Affective Neuroimaging
Washington University in St. Louis
St. Louis , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Neuroimaging for Cognitive Neuroscience