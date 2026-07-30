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Axial view of rat brain connectivity. The corpus callosum is seen, anterior commisures and connections into the gray matter. Images are 300 microns; Shutterstock ID 412066036; purchase_order: Main Visual Neuroimaging; job: ; client: ; other:

    Frontiers in Neuroimaging

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