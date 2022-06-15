Scope

The Clinical Neuroimaging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing clinical brain research through innovative neuroimaging techniques.

Led by Dr. Catie Chang from Vanderbilt University, the Clinical Neuroimaging section welcomes submissions in various domains of neuroimaging, which connect interdisciplinary collaboration between computational, basic sciences, and clinical researchers.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

big-data clinical neuroimaging studies

methods for studying brain structure, physiology, and function in disorders of the nervous system

multimodal neuroimaging of patient populations

Submissions that propose new methods or applications should provide detailed, in-depth and rigorous comparisons with existing methods. Studies should demonstrate a commitment to reproducible science, through a clear description of methods and by making well-documented code and data available to the extent possible.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and #SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The Clinical Neuroimaging section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on neuroimaging techniques or their application in clinical settings. Studies that primarily address non-neuroimaging topics, such as general medical treatments, are outside the scope of this section. However, basic neuroscience research with relevance to clinical neuroimaging and interdisciplinary collaboration is welcome, as it supports the advancement of innovative neuroimaging techniques and contributes to the goals of good health and well-being, as well as industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroimaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.