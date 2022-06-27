Scope

This section is devoted to studies that advance clinical brain research through cutting-edge neuroimaging techniques. We welcome submissions that develop new neuroimaging analysis and acquisition methods for clinical research, or which present innovative clinical applications of existing methodology. Contributions that involve close interdisciplinary collaboration between computational, basic sciences, and clinical researchers are encouraged. Areas covered by this section include (but are not limited to):

• Methods for studying brain structure, physiology and function in disorders of the nervous system

• Multimodal neuroimaging of patient populations

• Big-data clinical neuroimaging studies

We welcome original studies, as well as review and perspective articles. Contributions may include preclinical as well as human imaging studies.

Studies that propose new methods or applications should carry out rigorous comparison with existing methods. Studies should demonstrate a commitment to reproducible science, through a clear description of methods and by making well-documented code and data available to the extent possible.