Scope

The Perception and Attention Neuroimaging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the neural mechanisms underlying attention and perception.

Led by Dr. Antigona Martinez from Nathan Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research, the Perception and Attention Neuroimaging section welcomes submissions in the various domains of attention and perception research, which connect the understanding of brain processes to the broader context of human cognition.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

attentional control systems

crossmodal perception

perceptual processes

sensory modalities

spatio-temporal patterns of neural activity

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the brain processes underlying perception and attention across various sensory modalities and populations. We will consider submissions involving both healthy and patient populations using neuroimaging and neurostimulation methods and techniques (e.g., fMRI, EEG, MEG, fNIRS, tDCS, TMS).

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroimaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.