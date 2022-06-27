Scope

Attention and perception are critical components of human cognition and form part of the NIMH’s Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) framework. The construct of attention is defined within the RDoC matrix as the range of processes that regulate access to limited-capacity systems (e.g. conscious awareness, perceptual processes, motor actions). Perception refers to those processes that enable the translation of sensory information into internal representations of objects and events in the environment.

Over the past three decades, advances in neuroimaging and neurostimulation techniques including fMRI, EEG, MEG, fNIRS, tDCS and TMS have provided unique insight into the underlying neural mechanisms of attentional and perceptual processes. Together, these methods are well-suited for mapping the spatio-temporal patterns of neural activity that underlie perceptual processes and reveal the operations of the attentional control systems that modulate perceptual representations.

This section welcomes submissions of novel research employing neuroimaging methods to address questions concerning brain processes underlying perception and attention in any sensory modality or crossmodally. We will consider submissions involving both healthy and patient populations.