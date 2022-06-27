Scope

Brain development before and shortly after the birth, its maturation during childhood and adolescence, as well as its health during adulthood and aging, involve a large number of inter-related biological processes shaped by genes and environment. Population Neuroimaging endeavors to identify and model such processes and influences using a combination of neuroimaging with epidemiology and “omics” sciences, as applied in large cohorts and meta-analytical datasets. Neuroimaging plays a crucial role in this endeavor as a source of high-fidelity quantitative phenotypes acquired in either cross-sectional or longitudinal fashion. A number of large population-based studies and international consortia facilitate access to such datasets, thus allowing one to answer a great variety of questions through this highly multi-disciplinary research.

This section will collect contributions that speak to current advancements in relevant methodological (e.g., digital ecology and ethology, high-throughout omics) and conceptual (e.g., causality, cross-organ cascades) issues, reviews and meta-analyses of population-based studies of brain development and brain health, as well as new (original) reports generated using a population-neuroscience framework. It will also publish articles discussing potential barriers to data sharing and data harmonization, and offering practical solution for overcoming such logistical challenges. In addition, the section will be enriched by contributions that bring together population-level data to advance our understanding of factors underlying vulnerability to psychiatric and neurologic disorders throughout the life course. Finally, we strongly encourage submissions of “Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy articles” serving as tutorials for the newcomers to the three “arms” of population neuroscience (i.e., neuroimaging, epidemiology, omics).