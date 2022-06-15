Scope

The Population Neuroimaging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding brain development and health throughout the lifespan using neuroimaging, epidemiology, and omics sciences applied in large cohorts and meta-analytical datasets.

Led by Dr. Tomáš Paus from University of Montreal, the Population Neuroimaging section welcomes submissions in the various domains of population neuroscience, which connect interdisciplinary research to address a wide range of questions related to brain development and health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advancements in methodological and conceptual issues

barriers to data sharing and data harmonization

causality and cross-organ cascades

digital ecology and ethology

high-throughput omics

meta-analyses of population-based studies

original reports using a population-neuroscience framework

population-level data to advance our understanding of factors underlying vulnerability to psychiatric and neurologic disorders

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between neuroimaging, epidemiology, and omics in the context of population neuroscience.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of population neuroimaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.