Scope

During the last two decades neuroimaging has tremendously contributed to exploring the neurobiological basis of affective and social processes in humans. The pace of progress in the field critically depends on the dynamic interaction between innovative experimental ideas and novel perspectives on human behavior with rapidly emerging analytical and imaging advances.

Within the mission of Frontiers in Neuroimaging, the Social and Affective Neuroimaging section is dedicated to publishing significant and timely advances on the neurobiological basis and modulation of social and affective processes in humans, including disruption of these processes in mental disorders. Computational and technological progress will become critical to catalyse these advances, spanning e.g. advanced imaging technologies such as multimodal, real-time, and hyperscanning applications as well as multivariate and robust analytic approaches.

The section team will consider research that employs neuroimaging methods (e.g. fMRI, MRI, PET, EEG, MEG, fNIRS) as well as their combination with neurostimulation strategies (e.g. TMS, tDCS, neurofeedback) or pharmacological challenges, including studies that employ these methods to gain a better understanding of mental and physical health in healthy individuals and patient populations.

The section welcomes submissions of Original Research manuscripts as well as Systematic Reviews, Reviews, Mini Reviews, Perspectives, and Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy (toolboxes/tutorials-like) articles.