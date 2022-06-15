Scope

The Social and Affective Neuroimaging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the neurobiological basis and modulation of social and affective processes in humans, including disruption of these in mental disorders.

Led by Prof. Rafael Romero-Garcia, the Social and Affective Neuroimaging section welcomes submissions in various domains of neuroimaging, which connect innovative experimental ideas and novel perspectives on human behavior with emerging analytical and imaging advances.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced imaging technologies (e.g., multimodal, real-time, and hyperscanning applications)

combination of neuroimaging methods with neurostimulation strategies (e.g., TMS, tDCS, neurofeedback) or pharmacological challenges

neurobiological basis and modulation of social and affective processes in healthy individuals and patient populations

studies employing neuroimaging methods (e.g., fMRI, MRI, PET, EEG, MEG, fNIRS) to gain a better understanding of mental and physical health

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the neurobiological basis and modulation of social and affective processes in humans.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroimaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.