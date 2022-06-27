rafael romero-garcia
Faculty of Medicine, University of Seville
Seville, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Social and Affective Neuroimaging
Cuban Neuroscience Center
Havana, Cuba
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neuroimaging
Norwegian Armed Forces Joint Medical Services (FSAN)
Sessvollmoen, Norway
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neuroimaging
South China Normal University
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neuroimaging
Fudan University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neuroimaging
University of Macau
Taipa, China
Associate Editor
Social and Affective Neuroimaging