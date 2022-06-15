Scope

The Dosimetry and Radiation Safety section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in dosimetry, radiobiology, and radiation protection within nuclear medicine.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Mark Konijnenberg from Erasmus Medical Center, the Dosimetry and Radiation Safety section welcomes submissions in the various domains of nuclear medicine, which connect theoretical understanding with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clinical dosimetry

dose-effect relations

pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics

pre-clinical dosimetry

radiation protection in nuclear medicine

radiobiology of response to radionuclide exposure

radionuclide radiation transport models

small scale dosimetry models

treatment planning for radionuclide therapy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physical, medical, and biological science of radiation effects within nuclear medicine.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dosimetry and radiation safety to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.