Scope The PET & SPECT Section of Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine publishes high-quality basic, applied and clinical research across all aspects of PET & SPECT imaging, a topical branch of nuclear medicine relevant for physiological research and for diagnostic and prognostic clinical studies. PET & SPECT are part of contemporary basic, translational and clinical area. Our mission is to solicit the scientific dissemination of significant advances in areas including, but not limited to: • Molecular and pathophysiological bases of diseases, including hereditary, metabolic, endocrinological, cardiovascular, pneumological, gastroenterological, rheumatological, oncological, neurological, infectious and immune system diseases • Advances in technology (hardware and software) • Artificial intelligence applied to imaging interpretation • Clinical investigations including randomized controlled trials • Diagnostic studies • Prognostic studies • Emerging role in clinical prediction models • Follow-up evaluation of therapeutic interventions • Continuing education articles • Focus update on clinical guidelines All studies must contribute insights into PET or SPECT field. This section operates in close collaboration with other sections of this Journal. Therefore, reports dealing strictly with radiopharmacy and radiation safety should be submitted to more specialized sections of the Journal. Frontiers in Nuclear Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Nucl. Med.

Abbreviation fnume

Electronic ISSN 2673-8880

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission PET and SPECT welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section PET and SPECT, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

