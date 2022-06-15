Department of Advanced Biomedical Sciences, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II

Scope

The PET and SPECT section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of PET and SPECT imaging in nuclear medicine.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Alberto Cuocolo from the Department of Advanced Biomedical Sciences, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Naples Federico II, and Specialty Chief Editor Professor Mario Petretta from IRCCS SYNLAB SDN, the PET and SPECT section welcomes submissions in various domains of nuclear medicine, which connect physiological research with diagnostic and prognostic clinical studies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence applied to imaging analysis, clinical interpretation, and nuclear medicine sustainability

clinical investigations including randomized controlled trials

clinical trials of new radiopharmaceuticals

continuing education articles

diagnostic studies

emerging clinical prediction models

follow-up evaluation of therapeutic interventions

focus update on clinical guidelines

hybrid PET/SPECT-CT and PET/SPECT-MRI studies

molecular and pathophysiological bases of diseases

prognostic studies

small animal PET and SPECT studies on kinetic analysis and technical evaluation

staging and restaging of oncologic patients before and after therapeutic interventions

technological advances (hardware and software)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the applications and advancements in PET and SPECT imaging.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The PET and SPECT section does not consider submissions dealing strictly with radiopharmacy, radiation safety, glandular disorders, or surgical management, as these topics are outside its scope. However, diagnostic methods involving PET or SPECT imaging techniques are considered in-scope and are welcomed. Studies lacking a strong connection to the core principles of PET and SPECT imaging are also not suitable for this section. The section operates in close collaboration with other sections to ensure a comprehensive coverage of nuclear medicine research while maintaining a focus on PET and SPECT imaging advancements and applications.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of PET and SPECT to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.