Scope

The Physics and Data Analysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing nuclear medicine through innovative data-driven technologies and methodologies.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Charalampos Tsoumpas from University Medical Center Groningen, the Physics and Data Analysis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of nuclear medicine, which connect cutting-edge techniques to address clinically relevant questions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acquisition data processing

analysis of non-tomographic imaging methods

design, development, and validation of new scanners or scanning protocols

error quantification of imaging information

image reconstruction methods including quantitative corrections (e.g., scatter, motion, partial volume correction)

kinetic modeling for standard or new tracers

multimodality nuclear medicine

novel data processing for detectors in nuclear medicine

novel phantom development for nuclear medicine

optimization and quantification of radionuclide therapy

quantitative image analysis in clinical and preclinical PET and SPECT

standardization and harmonization of scanners

use of nuclear imaging as a tool for guiding external interventions (e.g., proton therapy, surgical guidance)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative approaches and techniques in physics and data analysis within the field of nuclear medicine.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of physics and data analysis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.