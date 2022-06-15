Scope

The Radionuclide Therapy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative clinical and preclinical studies in the field of nuclear medicine.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Flavio Forrer from Cantonal Hospital St.Gallen, the Radionuclide Therapy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of nuclear medicine, which explore the connections between new therapeutic options and established radiopharmaceuticals.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)

radioembolisation

radiopeptides

theranostics

thyroid

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about treatments using radionuclides for therapy of malignant or benign diseases, with a particular focus on effectiveness and safety.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being.

The Radionuclide Therapy section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on diagnosis or non-radioactive therapy.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of radionuclide therapy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.