Mission & scope

Frontiers in Ophthalmology is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on advancing knowledge and understanding of eye diseases and disorders, as well as their diagnosis and management.

Led by Field Chief Editor Andrew Lee from Houston Methodist Hospital, Frontiers in Ophthalmology welcomes research contributions in various domains of ophthalmology, optometry, and vision science, which bridge the gap between basic and clinical research. Frontiers in Ophthalmology is indexed in Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI), PubMed Central (PMC) and Scopus, among others.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

corneal and ocular surface diseases

disease mechanisms and etiologies

glaucoma

neuro-ophthalmology

ocular inflammation

ocular surgery

pediatric ophthalmology

randomized clinical trials

real-life clinical studies

retinal diseases

therapeutic targets

The journal supports the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being by focusing on research and knowledge in ophthalmology, optometry, and vision science. This directly contributes to improving global health and well-being by addressing the challenges of vision impairment and eye diseases, which affect 2.2 billion people worldwide.

Through a rigorous evaluation process and the publication of significant research, Frontiers in Ophthalmology supports the development of diagnostic and therapeutic tools, surgical innovations, and disease-tailored treatments. This aligns with SDG 3's target of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages. By fostering translational research and promoting ophthalmic clinical care worldwide, the journal contributes to the global effort to reduce the burden of vision impairment and improve overall health and well-being.

Studies that primarily investigate mild ocular conditions, non-ophthalmic drug research, general microbiome research without a fundamental basis in eye health, and topics that are only tangentially related to the core principles of ophthalmology are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Ophthalmology is committed to advancing developments in the field of ophthalmology by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.