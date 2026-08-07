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Houston Methodist Hospital
Houston, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Ophthalmology
University of Nottingham
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Retina
University Hospital of Cologne
Cologne, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Surgical Ophthalmology
Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine
Rochester, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Oculoplastics, Orbit and Trauma