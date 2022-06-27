andrew lee
Houston Methodist Hospital
Houston, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Ophthalmology
University of Nottingham
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Retina
University Hospital of Cologne
Cologne, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Surgical Ophthalmology
Singapore National Eye Center
Singapore, Singapore
Specialty Chief Editor
Glaucoma
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
New Delhi, India
Specialty Chief Editor
Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus
Dr. R. P. Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, All India Institute of Medical Sciences
New Delhi, India
Specialty Chief Editor
Cornea and Refractive Surgery
Wilmer Eye Institute, School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine
Baltimore, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Inflammatory Eye Diseases
University of East Anglia
Norwich, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Lens and Cataract
Kellogg Eye Center, School of Medicine, University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, United States
Associate Editor
Retina
Hospital Clinic of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Inflammatory Eye Diseases
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Associate Editor
Inflammatory Eye Diseases
Farabi Eye Hospital
Tehran, Iran
Associate Editor
Retina
Barrow Neurological Institute (BNI)
Phoenix, United States
Associate Editor
Neuro-Ophthalmology Disorders
Moorfields Eye Hospital, NHS Foundation Trust
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Inflammatory Eye Diseases
Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, United States
Associate Editor
Retina
Faculty of Medicine, Gazi University
Ankara, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Glaucoma