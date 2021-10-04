Scope

The Photomorphogenesis and Development section is dedicated to publishing research focused on light-dependent reactions and processes in plants, algae, and bacteria.

Led by Dr. Thomas Pfannschmidt from the Institute of Botany, Leibniz University Hannover, the Photomorphogenesis and Development section welcomes submissions in the various domains of photobiology, which expands upon fundamental and applied research to better understand how organisms interact with their environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

circadian control of processes

evolution of photoreceptors and light-dependent morphogenic responses

interaction of light-triggered processes with other environmental factors such as temperature or stresses

light controlled genetic programs

light controlled morphological transitions during life cycle

light controlled organismal development

light controlled physiological reactions

molecular studies of signal transduction pathways and networks

new technological approaches for the study of above-mentioned fields

physical properties of photoreceptors including phytochromes, blue-light photoreceptors, and UV receptors

specific photoreceptor-dependent processes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of light in the development, physiology, and morphology of organisms.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 13: Climate Action and SDG 15: Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of photobiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.