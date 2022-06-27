Mission & scope

Frontiers in Photonics is an Open Access research journal focusing on principles, methodologies, and technology that regard light and its exploitation in pursuing scientific and technological missions in several different fields. Frontiers in Photonics aims to capture the forefront of this discipline, with the objective of publishing and rapidly disseminating original, high-quality, and timely scientific articles addressing valid scientific and technological questions.

Photonics is the science and technology of light, and, as such, it guides and underpins mankind's greatest achievements, having a pivotal role in the way we relate with the natural phenomena. It is all-embracing and impacts most of our activities, from farming to communications. Photonics has a cornerstone role in a multitude of physical discoveries about the way fields, matter, time, and space interrelate. At the same time, its vast constellation of application fields is a rapidly changing market approaching the trillion-dollar value, dense with novel transformative inventions. Frontiers in Photonics aims to cover all the critical branches of Photonics, from the most fundamental to the applied research, including:

Nonlinear optics

Photonic complexity

Quantum optics

Biophotonics

Photonic crystals

Optical sensors and imaging principles

Metasurfaces and plasmonics

Integrated photonic devices

Terahertz photonics

Fiber optics

Novel optical sources

Optical communications

Energy harvesting

Micro-opto mechanical systems

Optical processing and storage

Optical clocks and references

We believe that a thorough validation of the current state of communal scientific knowledge via open-minded debates is key and we encourage the submission of addenda, replications and confutations of previously published articles in the form of Commentary or Brief Research Report Articles. We are committed to solely apply publication policies related to the validity and relevance of the scientific questions, the quality of the scientific methods, and the originality of the work in the art. We endorse and promote all the major policies enabling free-access to published material.