Mission & scope

Frontiers in Photonics is an ESCI and Scopus-indexed research journal focusing on principles, methodologies, and technology that regard light and its exploitation in pursuing scientific and technological missions.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Marco Peccianti (Loughborough University, UK), the journal explores the science and technology of light and its many applications in our lives, from farming to communications, addressing valid scientific and technological questions.

Frontiers in Photonics aims to cover all the critical branches of Photonics, from the most fundamental to the applied research, including:

biophotonics

fiber optics

integrated optics

integrated photonic devices

light sources and luminescent materials

micro-opto mechanical systems

neuromorphic photonics and photonic computing

nonlinear optics

optical clocks and references

optical communications

optical information processing and holography

optical nanostructures

optical sensors and imaging principles

photonic complexity and scattering

photovoltaic materials and devices

plasmonics

quantum optics

terahertz and microwave photonics.

The journal also encourages submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 7: affordable and clean energy, SDG 9: industry, innovation and infrastructure, and SDG 13: climate action. Furthermore, Frontiers in Photonics encourages the submission of addenda, replications and confutations of previously published articles in the form of Commentary or Brief Research Report Articles.

Results incrementally above the art or embodiments of known methodologies and technologies are outside the scope of the journal.

Frontiers in Photonics is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles, communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, and linking together discoveries to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.