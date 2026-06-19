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Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering, Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing
UMR9001 Centre de Nanosciences et de Nanotechnologies (C2N)
Orsay, France
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing
Institute for Photonics and Nanotechnologies, Department of Physical Sciences and Technologies of Matter, National Research Council (CNR)
Milano, Italy
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing
Analog Devices Inc.
San Jose, CA, United States
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing