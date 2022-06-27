francesco morichetti
Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering, Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing
UMR9001 Centre de Nanosciences et de Nanotechnologies (C2N)
Orsay, France
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing
Institute for Photonics and Nanotechnologies, Department of Physical Sciences and Technologies of Matter, National Research Council (CNR)
Milano, Italy
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing
Analog Devices Inc.
San Jose, CA, United States
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cambridge, United States
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing
Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing
School of Sciences, University of the Aegean
Samos, Greece
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing
Eindhoven University of Technology
Eindhoven, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing
Fudan University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing
Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Ningbo, China
Associate Editor
Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing