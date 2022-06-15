Scope

The Nonlinear Optics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the latest advances and exciting results in theoretical and experimental light-matter interactions where nonlinearity plays a crucial role.

Led by Prof. Costantino De Angelis from the University of Brescia, the Nonlinear Optics section welcomes submissions in various domains of nonlinear optics, which connect theory with practice and cover a wide range of applications, from telecommunications to healthcare and energy.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

dielectric and hybrid nanophotonics for nonlinear devices and systems, including surface-enhanced spectroscopy and nonlinear microscopy

extreme events in nonlinear optics, including solitons, modulational instability, and rogue waves

nonlinear guided-wave optics

nonlinear optomechanical and optothermal coupling

nonlinear optical circuits for machine learning and artificial intelligence

nonlinear optics in dissipative systems

nonlinear optics in time-dependent media

nonlinear scattering from nanoparticles, metamaterials, and metasurfaces

nonlinear topological phenomena and PT-symmetric photonic structures

non-perturbative nonlinear optics, ultrafast phenomena, and high harmonics generation

quantum optics including the generation, manipulation, and detection of nonclassical light via nonlinear optical interactions

statistical behavior, coherence, and turbulence in nonlinear optics

theoretical and computational methods in nonlinear optics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the theoretical, computational, physical, and engineering aspects of modern nonlinear optics.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nonlinear optics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.