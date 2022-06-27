Scope

Led by a passionate Editorial Board of international experts, the Nonlinear Optics section of Frontiers in Photonics aims to provide an open forum to discuss the latest advances and most exciting results in theoretical and experimental light-matter interactions where nonlinearity plays an important role. This includes both free and guided wave propagation, as well as nonlinear scattering from nanoparticles.

The envisaged field of applications is vast and ranges, for example, from telecommunications to healthcare and energy. We aim to adopt a holistic approach to cover the theoretical, computational, physical, and engineering aspects of modern nonlinear optics. Submissions are welcome in, but are not limited to, the following areas of interest:

Nonlinear guided-wave optics

Nonlinear scattering from nanoparticles, metamaterials and metasurfaces

Nonlinear optics in dissipative systems

Nonlinear optics in time dependent media

Nonlinear topological phenomena and PT-symmetric photonic structures

Nonlinear optomechanical and optothermal coupling

Nonlinear optical circuits for machine learning and artificial intelligence

Dielectric and hybrid nanophotonics for nonlinear devices and systems, including surface-enhanced spectroscopy and nonlinear microscopy

Statistical behavior, coherence, and turbulence in nonlinear optics

Quantum optics including the generation, manipulation and detection of nonclassical light via nonlinear optical interactions

Non-perturbative nonlinear optics, ultrafast phenomena and high harmonics generation

Extreme events in nonlinear optics, including solitons, modulational instability and rogue waves

Theoretical and computational methods in nonlinear optics

We aim to provide easy access to high-quality research for as many scientists as possible, disseminate the latest results, promote communication between researchers, and connect theory with practice.