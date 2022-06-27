Scope

The Optical Nanostructures section of Frontiers in Photonics is dedicated to reporting the best interdisciplinary research in the field to reflect the enormous recent progress in the area of optical nanoscience. Our aim is to publish top-quality theoretical and experimental research addressing the broad range of light-matter interactions at the nanoscale, that we believe will inspire new ideas and promote collaborations within the broad nano-optics community.

From the fundamental science viewpoint, light-matter interactions at the nanoscale reveal themselves in new and often unexpected ways. For instance, conventional linear and nonlinear macroscopic theories that describe the behavior of the electromagnetic field merit revision. From an applications viewpoint, miniaturised, tunable and reconfigurable functionalities implemented on a chip are of paramount importance. We aim to cover the theoretical, computational, physical, and engineering aspects of optical nanostructures. Submissions are welcome in, but are not limited to, the following areas of interest:

Light manipulation with novel nanomaterials, metamaterials, 2D materials, and nanocolloids;

New materials for nanophotonics, plasmonics, metasurfaces, quantum photonics, and topological photonics;

Enhancement of light-matter interactions, photon, polariton, and exciton interaction, and nonlinear optics in nanostructured media and surfaces;

Nonlinear and ultrafast optics in nanostructures;

PT-symmetric and topological nanostructures;

Random, aperiodic and quasiperiodic nanomaterials, light localization, optical chaos;

Micro/nano-photonic structures and chip-scale devices, including but not limited to sensing, imaging, and spectroscopy;

Near-field optics, subwavelength resolution imaging, and nonlinear optical effects applications in nanostructures;

Laser-based 2D or 3D micro- and nano-fabrication, including ablation, cutting, welding, transfer, laser printing, and light-controlled self-assembly of materials, and periodic surface structures.

We aim at rapid dissemination of high-impact peer-reviewed research in the broad field of optical nanostructures. Optical Nanostructures provides a platform for groundbreaking fundamental and applied, theoretical and experimental research to be promptly accessed by the interdisciplinary, international community.