Scope

The Optical Nanostructures section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring light-matter interactions at the nanoscale. The section welcomes submissions in the various domains of optical nanoscience, which connect fundamental science and practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

enhancement of light-matter interactions, photon, polariton, and exciton interaction, and nonlinear optics in nanostructured media and surfaces

laser-based 2D or 3D micro- and nano-fabrication, including ablation, cutting, welding, transfer, laser printing, and light-controlled self-assembly of materials, and periodic surface structures

light manipulation with novel nanomaterials, metamaterials, 2D materials, and nanocolloids

micro/nano-photonic structures and chip-scale devices, including but not limited to sensing, imaging, and spectroscopy

near-field optics, subwavelength resolution imaging, and nonlinear optical effects applications in nanostructures

new materials for nanophotonics, plasmonics, metasurfaces, quantum photonics, and topological photonics

nonlinear and ultrafast optics in nanostructures

pt-symmetric and topological nanostructures

random, aperiodic and quasiperiodic nanomaterials, light localization, optical chaos

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the broad range of light-matter interactions at the nanoscale, inspiring new ideas and promoting collaborations within the nano-optics community.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of optical nanoscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.