Scope

The mission of the Plasmonics section is to provide a common place to discuss the latest advances and most exciting results in theoretical and experimental light-matter interactions where electromagnetic surface waves play an important role. Addressing the interaction of light with metallic nanoparticles, graphene and 2D materials, metasurfaces and metamaterials, this section also includes the interaction of molecules with surface waves and enhanced spectroscopies.

Submissions are welcome in, but are not limited to, the following areas of interest:

Quantum Plasmonics

Hot Electrons Physics

Transformation Optics

Topological Nanophotonics

Surface-Enhanced Spectroscopy

Theoretical and Numerical Methods in Electromagnetism

Polaritonics

Dielectric and Hybrid Nanophotonic Systems

Magnetoplasmonics

Optical Forces

Hyperbolic Metamaterials

Nonlinear Plasmonics

Semiconductor Plasmonics

We aim to build a strong and connected community that shares and explores rigorous and innovative results in the broad field of Plasmonics.