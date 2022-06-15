Scope

The Terahertz and Microwave Photonics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the fundamental and applied aspects of terahertz and microwave radiation.

Led by Prof. Giacomo Scalari from ETH Zurich, the Terahertz and Microwave Photonics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of photonics, which connect different areas and techniques between optics and electronics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomedical and life science applications

circuit quantum electrodynamics

high field THz science

integrated microwave photonics

metamaterials

near-field THz microscopy

photonic microwave and THz generation

THz and microwave telecommunications

THz generation and detection

THz metrology

THz photonics

THz polaritonics

THz quantum optics

THz spectroscopy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of terahertz and microwave photonics, promoting cross-disciplinary approaches and novel solutions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the biomedical and life science applications, integrated microwave photonics, THz and microwave telecommunications, and THz metrology, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of photonics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.