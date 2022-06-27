Scope

The Terahertz and Microwave Photonics Specialty Section of Frontiers in Photonics aims to bring together cutting-edge research across the highly diversified landscape of topics that employ and/or study the terahertz and microwave radiation in its fundamental and applied aspects.

The microwave (1-50 GHz) and terahertz ranges (0.03-30 THz) lie naturally at the boundaries between optics and electronics. Historically considered as separated disciplines in many contexts, they are now more and more considered under the same umbrella and researchers in both areas borrow and adapt successful concepts from each other. This makes the field especially suited to interdisciplinary approaches connecting different areas and techniques.

We encourage, but not restrict, submissions in the following areas:

THz generation and detection

Photonic microwave and THz generation

THz photonics

Integrated microwave photonics

THz spectroscopy

THz metrology

THz and microwave telecommunications

Circuit Quantum Electrodynamics

THz polaritonics

Near-field THz microscopy

THz quantum optics

High Field THz science

Metamaterials

Biomedical and life science applications

Our mission is the advancement of THz and microwave science and technology through the spreading of knowledge, providing an open forum to exchange new ideas and enhance novel solutions and visions, especially promoting cross-disciplinary approaches.