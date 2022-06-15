Scope

The Aquatic Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the physiology of animals that inhabit the aquatic ecosystem.

Led by Dr. Pung Pung Hwang from Academia Sinica, the Aquatic Physiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of aquatic animal physiology, which address the unique challenges faced by these organisms in an aqueous environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cardiovascular function

energy metabolism underlying physiological processes

feeding and digestion

functional morphology

gas exchange

hormonal actions affecting physiological processes

movement and migration

osmotic, ionic, and acid-base regulation

reproduction

sensory perception

stress responses

thermoregulation

waste excretion

water current adaptations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological mechanisms and adaptations of aquatic animals in response to their diverse environments, in particular to the salinity, viscosity, gas solubility, pressure, availability of ionic species, water currents, ambient light and sound, seasonal dehydration and thermal changes, and pollution Studies using multiple approaches (e.g. functional genomics combined with appropriate physiological analyses) or those investigating the physiological mechanisms in response to climate changes are particularly welcome.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 14: Life Below Water.

The Aquatic Physiology section does not consider studies focused on 3D particle analysis, food ingredients, or commercial products, as these topics fall outside the scope of aquatic physiological research. Additionally, while phylogenetic analysis and trial design are not the main focus of the section, studies incorporating these aspects in the context of aquatic physiology are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aquatic animal physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.