Scope

The Autonomic Neuroscience section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development, function, and dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system.

Led by Professor Joel Bornstein from The University of Melbourne and Professor De-Pei Li from The University of Missouri, the Autonomic Neuroscience section welcomes submissions in various domains of autonomic neuroscience, which connect fundamental and clinical aspects of autonomic regulation and its development. The autonomic nervous system maintains homeostasis by regulating and integrating wide range of functions including blood pressure, heart rate, temperature, gastrointestinal motility, urination, and sexuality, among other essential functions. The autonomic system produces adaptive responses to physiological and pathophysiological challenges.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptation of autonomic function response to emotional and motivational challenges

autonomic dysfunction in traumatic brain and spinal cord injury stroke, tumours, and other disease conditions

autonomic function and metabolisms including feeding, energy balance and temperature

autonomic regulation of gastrointestinal functions under physiological and pathological conditions

autonomic regulation of gut microbiota- brain axis

communication with peripheral glial and Schwann cells, interstitial cells, and non-neuronal sensory cells in the viscera

development and aging of autonomic neurons and their circuits

dysautonomia in neuropsychiatric and neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease

interaction between sympathetic and parasympathetic systems

neural mechanism in brainstem, hypothalamic, and limbic system regulating autonomic function

neuroplasticity of autonomic functions in response to physiological and pathophysiological challenges

novel molecular mechanisms mediating autonomic regulation of cardiovascular and respiratory function

structural and dynamic properties of circuits and their interactions with sensory and effector mechanisms that generate complex functions

translational and/or clinical aspects of regulation of the autonomic system

vagal regulation of neuroimmune function

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of autonomic function, including its development, dysfunction, and aging, as well as its interactions with other regulatory systems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Autonomic Neuroscience section does not consider submissions focusing on sports performance, COVID-19 research unrelated to autonomic function, or mental health without relevance to autonomic processes. Additionally, gene expression studies lacking an autonomic context and medical imaging research without relevance to autonomic neuroscience are excluded from consideration.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of autonomic neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.