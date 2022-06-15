Scope

The Cardiac Electrophysiology section is dedicated to publishing mechanistic research focused on exploring various aspects of cardiac electrophysiology.

Led by Dr. Edward Vigmond from Université de Bordeaux and Dr. Ruben Coronel from the University of Amsterdam, the Cardiac Electrophysiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cardiac electrophysiology, which connect molecular and cellular aspects to patient-related studies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

atrial and ventricular arrhythmias

biomarkers (electrograms, ECG, optical mapping) in relation to their molecular and cellular origins

biomedical engineering in cardiac electrophysiology

cardiac mechanoelectrical feedback

cellular cardiac electrophysiology

clinical electrophysiology

computer and simulation studies in cardiac electrophysiology

genetic and molecular bases of arrhythmias

intracellular calcium handling and cardiac arrhythmias

mechanisms of cardiac arrhythmias (e.g., ischemia, heart failure, aging)

modulation of cardiac electrophysiology (dietary, pharmacologic, autonomic and otherwise)

structure-function relation

tissue architecture and arrhythmogenesis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of cardiac electrophysiology, ranging from molecular and cellular mechanisms to clinical applications and interventions.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cardiac Electrophysiology section does not consider studies demonstrating (genetic, statistical) associations without mechanistic information. Manuscripts that focus on clinical research are suitable for publication in this section if they address mechanisms of arrhythmia, or mechanisms of altered electrophysiology. Manuscripts without significant reference to mechanistic information may be referred to Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, section Cardiac Rhythmology. Additionally, case reports are welcome if physiological measurements are conducted.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiac electrophysiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.