Scope

The Cell Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research that explores the complex functions and mechanisms of cells in living organisms.

Led by Dr. Ayako Makino from The Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology, the Cell Physiology section welcomes submissions that span cellular physiology and pathophysiology in basic and translational research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cell cycle, death, and growth

cell-cell communication

cell heterogeneity and functional markers

cell signaling

cell structure and function

cellular ion homeostasis

cellular stress and toxicity

circadian rhythms of cells

evolution of cells

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological and pathophysiological functions of cells, promoting interdisciplinary and collaborative research.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The Cell Physiology section does not consider reports focusing solely on gene profiling without physiological aspects, as all studies must contribute insights into cellular physiology and pathophysiology. Additionally, plant cell physiology is excluded from this section's scope, manuscripts relevant to this area should be submitted to Frontiers in Plant Science or Frontiers in Plant Physiology. Studies lacking a clear focus on cellular processes and mechanisms or those that are too general and unrelated to the specific physiological aspects of cells will be deemed unsuitable for publication in this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cell physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.