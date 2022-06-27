Main content

Specialty chief editor ayako makino University of California, San Diego San Diego , United States Specialty Chief Editor Cell Physiology

Scope A cell is the smallest functional unit with essential and specialized functions in our body. Although the human body has existed for several million years, we have yet to fully understand the function of this mysterious unit. Continuous and innovative research is thus of importance in understanding cellular function, and scientists need an interactive venue to share their findings. The Cell Physiology section publishes high-impact original research articles that span cellular physiology and pathophysiology in basic and translational research. We welcome unique reports revealing novel mechanisms of physiological and pathophysiological functions of cells. The section will provide you with an excellent platform for globally sharing your innovative concept and techniques and promoting interdisciplinary and collaborative research. The topic areas in this section include, but are not limited to: Cell cycle, death, and growth

Cell-cell communication

Cell heterogeneity and functional markers

Cell signaling

Cell structure and function

Cellular ion homeostasis

Cellular stress and toxicity

Circadian rhythms of cells

Evolution of the cells

All studies must contribute insights into cellular physiology and pathophysiology. The reports with gene profiling without physiological aspects do not fall into this section. The Cell Physiology section closely works with other sections in Frontiers in Physiology to determine the appropriate section for your research. The plant cell physiology will be assigned to the Plant Physiology section of Frontiers in Plant Science. Frontiers in Physiology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Physiol.

Abbreviation fphys

Electronic ISSN 1664-042X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.755 Impact Factor 6.6 CiteScore

Submission Cell Physiology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Cell Physiology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

