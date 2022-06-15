Scope

The Chronobiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of biological rhythms and their impact on physiology, behavior, and health.

The Chronobiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of chronobiology, which connect fundamental research with translational and clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal models in chronobiology

biological phenomena characterized by endogenous rhythmicity (e.g., seasonal, lunar, or tidal rhythms)

circadian medicine and chronotherapeutic treatment strategies

complex systems approaches to chronobiology

molecular clock circuitry

the impact of endogenous rhythmicity on physiological and pathophysiological processes

translational chronobiology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between biological rhythms and various aspects of physiology, behavior, and health.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Chronobiology section does not consider submissions of clinical trials, pilot studies or purely bibliometric studies. However, case reports are welcome if physiological measurements are conducted.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of chronobiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.