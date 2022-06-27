Main content

Specialty chief editor rodolfo costa University of Padua Padua , Italy Specialty Chief Editor Chronobiology

Scope Circadian rhythmicity is inherent to all living forms, which are built for different activities in the light of day and at night when it is dark. Life on earth is characterized temporally within the circadian domain and circadian rhythmicity is implicated in all aspects of physiology, behaviour and health. The Chronobiology section provides an international and an interdisciplinary forum for the publication of outstanding research covering all aspects of chronobiology and chronomedicine, including molecular clock circuitry, animal models, physiology, pathophysiology, behaviour and health. This section considers the field of chronobiology to be extremely wide-ranging. It particularly welcomes the submission of original papers addressing open chronobiology questions by complex systems approaches. Original papers on translational chronobiology, its medical applications, its social implications, modelling and measurement issues related to rhythmicity are encouraged. Finally, original papers on biological phenomena characterised by endogenous rhythmicity other than circadian, i.e. seasonal, lunar or tidal, are also welcome. Frontiers in Physiology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Chronobiology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Chronobiology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.