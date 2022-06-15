Scope

The Clinical and Translational Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing human health through the integration of basic physiology and its related research topics with clinical research and clinical practice.

Led by Dr. Johannes Van Lieshout from the University of Amsterdam, the Clinical and Translational Physiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of clinical physiology, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal studies providing novel translational insights

basic research in clinical physiology

case reports including relevant physiological studies

combination of research on medical technology to clinical applications

early diagnosis and accurate assessment techniques

link between genome-wide association studies and risk stratification at the level of well-defined patient groups or general population samples

new methods to be used in clinical practice and to promote basic science discoveries into diagnostics and treatment

personalized novel therapies

potential treatment targets

studies that combine research on autonomic neurosciences to clinical applications

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of advances in physiological research into clinical practice, with the potential to impact diagnosis, treatment, and overall patient care.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Clinical and Translational Physiology section does not consider submissions of clinical trials, pilot studies, or purely bibliometric studies. However, case reports are welcome if physiological measurements are conducted. Studies focusing on diet or gut microbiota fall outside the core scope of clinical and translational physiological research. However, submissions related to liver diseases, high altitude exposure, and cardiac hypertrophy may be considered if they provide novel translational insights and demonstrate a clear connection between fundamental research and clinical applications, in line with the section's mission to advance human health through the integration of physiological research into clinical medicine.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of clinical physiology to researchers, technicians, engineers, physicians, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.