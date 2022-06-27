johannes van lieshout
University of Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
University of Nottingham
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
Indianapolis
Indianapolis, United States
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
Semmelweis University
Budapest, Hungary
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
University of Copenhagen
Copenhagen, Denmark
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
Central University of Tamil Nadu
Thiruvarur, India
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas, United States
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
Mayo Clinic
Rochester, United States
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
Hospital Universitario de San Juan
Alicante, Spain
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
University of Manitoba
Winnipeg, Canada
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
University of Nevada, Reno
Reno, United States
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
University of Ottawa
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
University Hospital La Paz
La Paz, Spain
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
Goethe University Frankfurt
Frankfurt, Germany
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology
Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Clinical and Translational Physiology