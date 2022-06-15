Scope

The Craniofacial Biology and Dental Research section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the cellular and molecular aspects of the development, pathology, and regeneration of craniofacial and dental tissues.

Led by Dr Thimios Mitsiadis from the University of Zurich, the Craniofacial Biology and Dental Research section welcomes submissions in various domains of craniofacial and dental biology, which aim to enhance understanding and bridge the gap between basic research and clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

craniofacial and tooth development

dental physiology and pathophysiology in periodontology, endodontics, orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, dental implants, and translational research

evolution of craniofacial and dental tissues

genetic disorders affecting craniofacial and dental tissues

pathophysiology of craniofacial and dental tissues

stem cell research in craniofacial and dental biology

tissue repair and regeneration

translation of basic research findings to clinical applications for improved diagnosis and treatment (tissue engineering)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, pathology, and repair or regeneration of craniofacial and dental tissues, as well as their clinical applications for improved diagnosis and treatment.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Craniofacial Biology and Dental Research section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on orofacial pain management. Additionally, meta-analysis and statistical analysis studies, studies on dental pathologies and cleft lip and palate without exploring the responsible cellular and molecular mechanisms are outside the scope of this section. Similarly, submissions related to clinical dentistry, such as dental implants, orthodontics, that are not supported by any research examining the cellular, molecular and genetic mechanisms are considered out of the scope. Articles focused on translational dental research are considered within the scope of this section, as they contribute to the understanding and application of craniofacial and dental biology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of craniofacial and dental biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.