Specialty chief editor warren w. burggren University of North Texas Denton , United States Specialty Chief Editor Developmental Physiology

Scope The Developmental Physiology Section of Frontiers in Physiology publishes experimental, observational, theoretical and computational studies in developmental physiology. Investigations include basic, comparative and biomedical perspectives, and may involve either laboratory or field observations. Published studies are characterized by rigorous experimental design, technical excellence and clear data presentation and analysis, and must uphold appropriate ethical standards. As for all Frontiers in Physiology sections, our goal is to advance knowledge in the field by publishing robust, reproducible research findings through an open access only platform. The research focus of our Section is on physiological processes that fall on a continuum from germ cells to senescing adult, and how such processes are affected by, or are a product of, developmental processes. Experiments involving both conventional animal models directed towards understanding translational biomedical applications, as well as studies of non-model animals furthering our basic understanding of the physiology of development, are equally valued. In addition to studies that focus on basic physiological processes, the Section also encourages studies that examine how environmental stressors (including toxicants) shape physiological development. ‘Physiology’ in our Section is broadly defined. Consequently, submissions with emphases from molecular and cellular biology through to structure, ecology and evolution are welcomed - provided they are grounded in developmental physiology. Equally encouraged are comprehensive descriptions of physiological phenomena as well as studies actually revealing underlying mechanisms. The Developmental Physiology Section also publishes studies advancing the field by describing new and innovative methodologies that advance physiological monitoring and measurement during organismal development. Notably, the Section does not arbitrarily establish ‘significance’ of a study during the review process, but rather ensures that a study’s design and technical rigor are of the highest standards and then lets significance be determined subsequently by the readership over time. Frontiers in Physiology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Developmental Physiology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Developmental Physiology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

