Scope

The Developmental Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in physiological processes that range from germ cells to senescing adult, and how these processes are affected by, or are a product of, developmental events.

Led by Prof. Koichi Kawakami at the National Institute of Genetics (Japan), the Developmental Physiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of developmental physiology, which aim at enhancing understanding of the field and its applications.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

basic, comparative, and biomedical perspectives in developmental physiology

cellular and molecular biology related to developmental physiology

ecological and evolutionary aspects of developmental physiology

effects of environmental stressors on physiological development

innovative methodologies for physiological monitoring and measurement during organismal development

physiological processes from germ cells to senescing adults

studies of both conventional animal models and non-model animals

studies of human diseases

studies related not only to animals but also plants and microorganisms

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physiological processes and mechanisms involved in organismal development, as well as their potential applications and implications.

This section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 14: Life below Water, and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Developmental Physiology section does not consider submissions of clinical trials, case reports, and pilot studies or purely bibliometric studies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of developmental physiology to researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the public worldwide.