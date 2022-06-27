Scope

Exercise Physiology provides an international and interdisciplinary forum for the publication of outstanding research that covers all aspects of exercise physiology. We welcome the submission of original papers that address the physiological mechanisms underlying the acute response to exercise as well as the adaptation to exercise from the molecular and cellular level to individual systems and extending to the integrated multi-systemic response of the intact organism in both humans and animals (across different ages, sexes, fitness, health or disease status). We also welcome the submission of manuscripts that deal with research methodologies, validity, reliability and data processing on topics pertinent to the study of exercise physiology. It should be understood that this section considers the field of exercise physiology to be very wide ranging and includes the study of mechanisms underlying everything from the production of the motor command, to the execution of the exercise task and any activity supporting these activities by the organism. This would also include the response to special environments, with special interest for exercise in challenging conditions (e.g. microgravity; heat; cold; hypoxia; pollution, sleep deprivation). While simple descriptive and sports related studies can sometimes provide novel insights into the physiological mechanisms behind the performance of exercise, for those descriptive and sports related studies which are not primarily based on the study of physiological mechanisms, authors should submit to an appropriate section of Frontiers in Sports and Active Living.

Please consider the content and article type specifications as stated below

We recognize that the distinction between the study of the mechanisms underlying exercise and descriptive as well as sports related studies is not always clear. The latter two categories may offer strong inferences as to causative mechanisms. Should authors disagree with a potential transfer of their submission to Frontiers in Sports and Active Living, communication with the Section Chief Editor is encouraged.

Articles that address purely pathological processes or treatment/management of disease do not fall within the areas covered by Frontiers in Physiology. Articles of this type must be submitted to a more appropriate clinical journal. As an example, all cancer related articles should be submitted to an appropriate section of Frontiers in Oncology. Articles that focus exclusively on disease processes will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal. Similarly, all articles with a research focus on genes and genomes should be submitted to an appropriate section of Frontiers in Genetics; these submissions will not be considered for review in Frontiers in Physiology.

Please note that not all Article Types are available in all Sections. Some article types, such as those that mention medicine, are section specific. Authors are encouraged to refer to the section specific 'About' pages for available article types. Special circumstances related to sections cross-listed between two or more journals also apply, read more below. Only article types that appear in the drop-down menu during the submission process are available for submission to the selected section.

Frontiers in Physiology no longer accepts Pilot or Preliminary studies for consideration. Authors should consider making submissions which are at minimum a short (brief) but complete research report.

Frontiers in Physiology also no longer accepts Clinical Trials and Case Reports

The WHO defines a clinical trial as "any research study that prospectively assigns human participants or groups of humans to one or more health-related interventions to evaluate the effects on health outcomes".

In most cases, these submissions should be directed to one of the Frontiers medically related journals. Articles of this nature submitted to Frontiers in Physiology will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal.

Due to the nature of our publishing program, sections cross-listed between two or more journals (for e.g. Exercise Physiology) may continue to welcome these article types, and others, by submission through the other relevant field journal. However, authors should not proceed with submission of a clinical trial, case report or pilot study through Frontiers in Physiology. As stated, articles of this nature submitted to Frontiers in Physiology will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal.

In the case of General Commentaries, the journal will only consider those which comment on a paper already published with Frontiers. Special exception may be given if a commentary addresses a body of knowledge, pending approval from section Chief Editors. For both General Commentary and Opinion articles, authors should enquire with the Editorial Office prior to proceeding with submission.