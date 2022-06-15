Scope

The Integrative Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the comprehensive understanding of physiological processes and regulatory functions across various biological levels.

Led by Professor Jacqueline K. Phillips from Macquarie University, the Integrative Physiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of integrative physiology, which connect diverse aspects of molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, and clinical studies to provide a holistic view of physiological systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

alterations of regulatory and homeostatic systems in transgenic animals

appetite, energy balance, and obesity

circadian rhythms, clocks, and cycles

hemodynamics, heart function, and heart failure

neurohumoral control of circulation

regulation during sleep, awake, and stressful states

temperature control

thirst and fluid volume homeostasis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of physiological processes and regulatory systems, as well as their perturbation during pathological processes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Integrative Physiology section does not consider submissions focused on specific disease treatments or injury mechanisms that do not encompass a broader understanding of physiological systems and their interactions. However, studies on organ-specific pathologies may be considered if they provide a comprehensive understanding of the physiological processes and regulatory functions across various biological levels, connecting diverse aspects of molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, and clinical studies. In essence, studies limited to single organ diseases or conditions without an integrative context are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of integrative physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.