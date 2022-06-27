Scope

Invertebrate Physiology focuses on the physiology of invertebrate organisms ranging from invertebrate molecular biology to environmental physiology and evolution. Papers both on model systems such as Drosophila and C. elegans and non-model organisms are encouraged. The section focus spans a broad topic range from the molecular mechanisms of physiological function and molecular mediators of signaling pathways to whole organism studies in the context of their environment. Invertebrate Physiology welcomes contributions focusing on genomics, gene regulation, protein expression and proteomics, as well as molecular and cellular mechanisms of physiological function. Reaction to environmental stress from temperature fluctuations and global climate change, humidity, pollution and other stressors are also subjects of interest. Examples of topic areas include: - endocrine and neuroendocrine systems - developmental biology, regulation, and stem cells - genomics, peptidomics, proteomics, and metabolomics - ion transport and excretion - membrane physiology and function - biomechanics, locomotion and flight - sensory and neurophysiology - mechanisms of communication - signaling pathways - immunity - systems integration - respiration - feeding and nutrition - mating and reproduction - aging and senescence - host-parasite and host-pathogen interactions - evolution of physiological processes - comparative physiology - Learning and memory/cognition - reaction and adaptation to environmental stress.

Please consider the content and article type specifications as stated below

Articles that address purely pathological processes or treatment/management of disease do not fall within the areas covered by Frontiers in Physiology. Articles of this type must be submitted to a more appropriate clinical journal. As an example, all cancer related articles should be submitted to an appropriate section of Frontiers in Oncology. Articles that focus exclusively on disease processes will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal. Similarly, all articles with a research focus on genes and genomes should be submitted to an appropriate section of Frontiers in Genetics; these submissions will not be considered for review in Frontiers in Physiology.

Please note that not all Article Types are available in all Sections. Some article types, such as those that mention medicine, are section specific. Authors are encouraged to refer to the section specific 'About' pages for available article types. Special circumstances related to sections cross-listed between two or more journals also apply, read more below. Only article types that appear in the drop-down menu during the submission process are available for submission to the selected section.

Frontiers in Physiology no longer accepts Clinical Trials and Case Reports, including pilot studies.

The WHO defines a clinical trial as "any research study that prospectively assigns human participants or groups of humans to one or more health-related interventions to evaluate the effects on health outcomes".

In most cases, these submissions should be directed to one of the Frontiers medically related journals. Articles of this nature submitted to Frontiers in Physiology will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal.

Due to the nature of our publishing program, sections cross-listed between two or more journals (for e.g. Autonomic Neuroscience, Biophysics, Exercise Physiology, Medical Physics and Imaging, Reproduction) may continue to welcome these article types, and others, by submission through the other relevant field journal. However, authors should not proceed with submission of a clinical trial, case report or pilot study through Frontiers in Physiology. As stated, articles of this nature submitted to Frontiers in Physiology will be returned to authors without review, and/or with a suggestion to submit to a more appropriate Frontiers journal.

In the case of General Commentaries, the journal will only consider those which comment on a paper already published with Frontiers. Special exception may be given if a commentary addresses a body of knowledge, pending approval from section Chief Editors.