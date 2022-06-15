Scope

The Invertebrate Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the physiological aspects of invertebrate organisms across various contexts.

Led by Dr. Silke Sachse from Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology and Dr. Sylvia Anton from Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE), the Invertebrate Physiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of invertebrate physiology, which connect molecular mechanisms to whole organism studies in their environment.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aging and senescence

biomechanics, locomotion and flight

comparative physiology

developmental biology, regulation, and stem cells

endocrine and neuroendocrine systems

evolution of physiological processes

feeding and nutrition

host-parasite and host-pathogen interactions

immunity

ion transport and excretion

learning and memory/cognition

mating and reproduction

mechanisms of communication

membrane physiology and function

reaction and adaptation to environmental stress

respiration

sensory and neurophysiology

signaling pathways

systems integration

Submissions should provide knowledge about the molecular and/or cellular mechanisms of physiological function in invertebrates, as well as their responses to environmental stressors.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 14: Life Below Water and SDG 15: Life on Land.

The Invertebrate Physiology section does not consider studies primarily focused on descriptive gene repertoire data without including functional approaches. Anatomical and behavioural studies will be considered, if they include a link to physiological questions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of invertebrate physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.