Scope

The Lipid and Fatty Acid Research section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the biochemistry, metabolism, and physiology of lipids.

The Lipid and Fatty Acid Research section welcomes submissions in the various domains of lipid research, which connect the understanding of lipid functions and their impact on health and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioactive and regulatory lipids

cell membrane lipids and their role in membrane dynamics and signaling

functional genetics related to lipids

human research and epidemiological studies on lipids

lipid abnormalities and their role in disease etiology

lipid metabolism and signaling

lipid uptake, receptors and transporters

novel approaches to the study of lipids

physiological actions of lipids

structural lipids

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the impact of lipids on health, homeostasis, and disease development.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of lipid functions, their impact on health and disease, and their role in biochemistry, metabolism, and physiology, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Lipid and Fatty Acid Research section does not consider studies focusing solely on specific treatments without a clear connection to lipid and fatty acid metabolism, such as hepatic steatosis treatment, n-3 PUFA supplementation, or antiviral therapy. Additionally, research primarily centered on microbiota analysis without a foundation in lipid and fatty acid metabolism is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of lipid research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.