Scope

The Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the functional and structural aspects of biological membranes.

Led by Dr. Christoph Fahlke from Jülich Research Center, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ), the Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of membrane biology, which connect the understanding of membrane functions and structures to their roles in human diseases and therapeutic approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biochemistry

biophysics

cell biology

evolutionary and adaptive physiology

membrane dynamics

membrane proteins

methodological and computational approaches

pathophysiology of disease

signal transduction

translational physiology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diverse aspects of membrane biology, ranging from molecular mechanisms to their implications in human health and disease.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics section does not consider submissions focusing on autoimmune diseases, metabolic disorders, spinal conditions, or weight management, unless they specifically address the functional and structural aspects of biological membranes and their roles in these conditions. Studies that do not directly address membrane physiology or biophysics will not be considered for publication in this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of membrane biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.