Scope

All living cells and cell organelles are surrounded by membranes, which consist of a lipid bilayer scaffold enriched with integral and associated membrane proteins. These membranes separate cells and cell organelles from their surrounding and define them as unity. They represent a contact area that permits communication with other cells and regulates solute exchange with the environment. Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics deals with all functional and structural aspects of biological membranes, ranging from the function of membrane proteins at atomic resolution to changes in membrane function in human diseases, including the development of novel therapeutic approaches to correct such disease conditions.

It is the central focus of Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics to disseminate novel insights into these crucial cell functions as well as new approaches to study them with computational or experimental techniques. We invite studies that address all aspects of membrane biology: from membrane dynamics and signal transduction to biophysics, from biochemistry and molecular biology to translational physiology, from evolutionary and adaptive physiology to pathophysiology of disease, and from integrative cell biology to the development of new methodological and computational approaches to study cell membranes. The goal of Membrane Physiology and Membrane Biophysics is to be at the forefront of the filed by publishing high-quality research at the cutting-edge of the investigation of the membrane life and death. We encourage authors devoted to the investigation of the cell membrane to publish their research in the unique platform.

