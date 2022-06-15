Scope

The Metabolic Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of biological processes that provide energy for maintaining homeostasis at various levels and how dysregulation in these processes lead to illnesses.

The Metabolic Physiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of metabolic physiology, which connect the understanding of molecular, cellular, and organism-level mechanisms to address major health problems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

appetite, metabolic rate and body weight regulation

electrolyte and glucose homeostasis

energy production and regulation

energy utilization during exercise

fat storage and mobilization

lipid uptake, receptors and transporters

hormonal and nutritional regulation of metabolism

impact of metabolic processes on other physiological functions

inflammation and cytokines

metabolic control of channels, transporters, and membrane function

microbiome and energy balance, lipid/fatty acid excretion

obesity and metabolic disorders, lipid metabolism and signaling

novel approaches to the study of lipids

physiological actions of lipids

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the metabolic physiological mechanisms at the molecular, cellular, whole animal, or human level.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Metabolic Physiology section does not consider submissions focused on clinical research or gene therapy, unless directly related to metabolic physiology. Cancer studies may be considered if they have a strong emphasis on metabolic processes and their role in cancer development or progression. Research that primarily investigates disease treatment or management without a strong emphasis on metabolic processes is also unsuitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of metabolic physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.