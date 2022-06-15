Scope

The Red Blood Cell Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of red blood cell turnover, structure, function, and related diseases as well as on the novel approaches to study red blood cells.

Led by Dr. Anna Bogdanova from the University of Zurich and Dr. Lars Kaestner from Saarland University, the Red Blood Cell Physiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of red blood cell research, which span from fundamental knowledge to translational research and novel methodological approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptation of red cells to environmental stress, and sport performance

comparative physiology

interaction of red blood cells with other cell types

molecular signaling, membrane transport, and cell-cell interactions

red cell biochemistry and metabolism

red cell biophysics and mechanical properties of single cells

red cell diseases: pathophysiology, diagnostics, drug development, and therapy

red cells production, maturation, senescence, and clearance

rheology and hydrodynamic properties of blood

technological approaches to study red blood cell turnover, structure, and function

transfusion medicine

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of red blood cell physiology, aiming to enhance our understanding and contribute to the development of new therapeutic strategies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Red Blood Cell Physiology section might consider stem cell research if it includes a fundamental basis in red blood cell physiology and pathophysiology. The Red Blood Cell Physiology section does not consider submissions of clinical trials, case reports, pilot studies or purely bibliometric studies. Manuscripts that focus solely on clinical or medical research are not suitable for publication in this journal, and will be redirected to another Frontiers journal.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of red blood cell research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.