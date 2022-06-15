Scope

The Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the comprehensive understanding of renal physiology, pathophysiology, and related diseases.

Led by Dr. Carolyn Ecelbarger from Georgetown University and Dr. Youfei Guan from Dalian Medical University, the Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of renal research, which connect fundamental knowledge to clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular and molecular approaches to renal cell structure and function

control of body fluid volume and composition

development, gene expression, and cell-to-cell interactions in renal systems

epithelial cell membranes, channels, transporters, and pumps

fundamental properties and integrated regulation of renal epithelial tissue

mechanisms of signal transduction in renal cells

pathophysiological basis of chronic kidney diseases including diabetic nephropathy

pathophysiology of acute kidney injury

renal cross-talk with other organ systems

renal hemodynamics and vascular regulation

renal omics including transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics etc.

renal regulation of blood pressure

research methodologies such as biochemistry, immunology, genetics, mathematical modelling, molecular biology, and physiology

urinary tract diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the structure, function, and regulation of renal systems, as well as the pathophysiological basis of kidney and urinary tract diseases.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Renal Physiology and Pathophysiology section does not consider submissions focusing on obesity, surgical interventions, or cardiac health, unless they have a direct and significant impact on renal physiology or pathophysiology. Studies that do not address the renal system as their primary focus are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of renal research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.