Scope

The Reproductive and Mating Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of reproductive processes in physiology.

Led by Dr. Trish Berger from the University of California, Davis, the Reproductive and Mating Physiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of reproductive and mating physiology, which contribute to the efficiency of food animal production, conservation of wildlife, and a comprehensive understanding of reproductive processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

fertilization

functions of accessory sex gland fluids

gametogenesis

gonad and tract development

physiological basis of reproductive and mating behavior

placental function

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular, cellular, and whole animal research aspects of reproductive and mating physiology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of reproductive processes in physiology and SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Reproductive and Mating Physiology section does not consider reports dealing with clinical applications or submissions that lack a clear focus on reproductive or mating processes. Studies with a primary emphasis on unrelated fields or general topics will be deemed unsuitable, as they do not contribute significantly to the understanding of physiological mechanisms underlying these processes. However, submissions that support and advance the understanding of reproductive processes in physiology, particularly those contributing to the efficiency of food animal production, conservation of wildlife, and a comprehensive understanding of reproductive processes, are encouraged.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of reproductive and mating physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.